Music
Nipsey Hussle Was Part-Owner of a Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Business Partner Reveals

Hussle is a part owner in the Virgin Atlantic resort coming in 2020.

Business Partner Reveals Nipsey Hussle Invested In Vegas Resort

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

When the late rapper/activist/business mogul Nipsey Hussle confidently stated “I ain’t nothin’ like you f***in’ rap n****s,” he meant every single word. Hussle’s business partner revealed that the Victory Lap crafter invested in a Las Vegas resort and casino.

Hussle’s business savvy is no new thing, whether it’s pushing $100 mixtapes, selling clothing and merch, or revitalizing his own hood by investing it, Neighborhood Nip knew what he was doing. David Gross revealed in a touching Instagram post that his late friend and business partner was thinking really big and invested in a deal for a Virgin Las Vegas resort and casino coming in 2020.

In the post, Gross speaks on how Virgin Atlantic took notice and reached out, making them partial owners four months after a failed bid that himself, Hussle, Dj Khaled, and R Donahue Peebles Jr. put in for the Viceroy Santa Monica.

“This moment deserves sharing because this was a full circle moment. The significance and symbolism of this was profound for both of us because this was us realizing the American Dream at a high level; we took different paths, but both started with no money, connections or a legacy roadmap that got us to this moment.”

“This is the meeting a couple months later, that would result in us becoming partial owners, of not a hotel… But a resort and casino in the desert…”

“The Virgin Las Vegas coming 2020 #legend #facts”

“Spoke some things into the universe and they appeared…” . You always emphasized how important articulating a vision was to actually executing . We always planned to tell the story behind these pictures but didn’t get the chance to because we were busy executing on the next idea, and each successive opportunity got bigger and bigger… . This moment deserves sharing because this was a full circle moment. The significance and symbolism of this was profound for both of us because this was us realizing the American Dream at a high level; we took different paths, but both started with no money, connections or a legacy roadmap that got us to this moment. . This was about 4 months after our syndicate (@djkhaled, @luoldeng9, @rdpeebles) put in a bid for the Viceroy Santa Monica. We were unsuccessful in that but we still shared our attempt with the world. Some people were puzzled why we would share a “failure” but we knew… . A few weeks later, senior execs from Virgin Hotels reached out to Atlantic (@dallaslifestyle) to meet with us to see if we were serious about being in the hospitality space. We were 👌🏽 . This is the meeting a couple months later, that would result in us becoming partial owners, of not a hotel… But a resort and casino in the desert… . The Virgin Las Vegas coming 2020 #legend #facts #TheMarathonContinues 🏁

Since Gross’ post, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Virgin Hotels issued a statement revealing Hussle was a minority investor.

Per Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Virgin Hotels:

“Nipsey Hussle was a minority investor in an investment partnership managed by the Confluent Group and overseen by David Gross. The Confluent Group is a passive minority investor in an investment partnership managed by Juniper Capital Partners, LLC.   The Confluent Group partnership is comprised of a group of entertainers and professional athletes which includes Carmelo Anthony, Luol Deng, Jozy Altidore, and the aforementioned Nipsey Hussle.”

If you needed any proof as to why Hussle’s family is declining charity in regards to his children, moves like this hammer home the point Nipsey’s loved ones will be financially taken care of for a long time.

The marathon continues.

Nipsey Hussle Was Part-Owner of a Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Business Partner Reveals was originally published on cassiuslife.com

photos
