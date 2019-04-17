CLOSE
7-Eleven Test Store Offers Beer, Tacos in Oak Cliff

7-Eleven is testing some new items in their stores, and has chosen locations around the country to do so. Dallas made the list.

“The Irving-based company recently opened a 6,000-square-foot “lab store” on Sylvan Avenue near Interstate 30 in Oak Cliff.

It’s the first of six convenience stores across the country that will test new concepts not usually associated with 7-Eleven.”

They’re testing everything from fresh baked cookies to croissants to coffee and craft beer.

Check out the specific location here.

