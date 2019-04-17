Dc Young Fly Roast His Own Momma “Ugly Ahh Lil Girl “

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Dc Young Fly has zero percent chill for anyone. Noone is off limits, literally not even his own mother. Press play and get your laugh on from intro to outro during a child hood roast . Be sure to catch DC Young Fly and the crew May 4th at the theatre of Grand Prairie , for the Funny as Ish Comedy Tour.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflow)