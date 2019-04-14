National Couple’s Month: Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love Is Going Strong

Black love is one of the most powerful unions in the universe. However, Black couples are not as praised and magnified as they should be.

Black love is real. Appreciate each other Love each other Have fun with each other Joke with each other Uplift each other Communicate with each other Enjoy each other Travel Fall in love -@Shi_wortham

“I appreciate all Men who have integrity and morals and just dependable…I enjoy witnessing Black Love /Marriages… And not those who only practice in public and behind closed doors.” -@BiancasTalite13

There’s definitely a stigma when it comes to healthy, Black relationships in America. The images that we see in the media don’t often show images of Black love, let alone celebrate it.

NPR did a whole report on why so many Black Women are single. The article stated:

Dating is hard for lots of people, but for black women in the United States, it can be uniquely horrible. For one thing, we’re often expected to conform to white beauty standards. For another, we’re up against a hold parade of racist stereotypes: that we’re angry, overbearing, lazy, prudish and hyper-sexual and emasculating all at once.

Those stereotypes and expectations do two things. First, they limit the pool of people who are interested in dating black women. And second, they often create situations where we, as black women, try super hard not to fit into those categories. So rather than relaxing and trying to have fun with potential dates, we’re caught up in the impossible game of trying to seem fun and ambitious and feminine and flirty…but not too flirty.

But don’t fret— there are still some brothers out that love them some melanin. Couples like Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have had many ups and downs throughout their nearly decade long relationship, but somehow they’ve managed to prevail and look like a Black Barbie and Ken doll in the process.

April is National Couple Appreciation Month, and there are several ways to celebrate:

Leave a love note on your mate’s car.

Surprise your love with coffee or tea before they wake.

If your sweetheart is a selfie-loving type and you’re not, give in on occasion and take a couples’ selfie.

Let your significant other overhear you complimenting them.

We’ve decided to honor the special month by highlighting some of our favorite couples who prove Black Love is still strong and long lasting.

Check out these ten couples who exemplify Black love at it’s best.

Ten Couples That Prove Black Love Is Going Strong 9 photos Launch gallery Ten Couples That Prove Black Love Is Going Strong 1. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Beyoncé and Jay Z Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washintgton Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker Source:Getty 9 of 9

National Couple’s Month: Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love Is Going Strong was originally published on globalgrind.com