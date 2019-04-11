CLOSE
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ New York Cast Revealed

The Barstool Party 2017

Source: John Parra / Getty

Some familiar faces are coming to the New York version of a popular WE tv franchise. Ja Rule, Irv Gotti, and Charli Baltimore are all bringing their Murder Inc. alumni status to “Growing Up Hip Hop New York.”

WE tv announced today that their popular franchise is going to New York to reveal the perks and perils of being born into a rap dynasty.

Coming this summer, the cast will consist of a tight-knit group of the Big Apple’s “finest of hip-hop royalty” ranging from groups and labels including Murder Inc., Terror Squad and Public Enemy.

“Growing Up Hip Hop New York” stars: Ja Rule and progeny Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins; Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; “infamous rapper and side chick” Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; Flavor Flav’s daughter, Da’Zyna; JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run; rapper and actress Lil’ Mama and her brother Arnstar; and DJ Kid Capri with daughter Vina Love.

“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” is produced for WE tv by Entertainment One (eOne) and Datari Turner Productions.

Ja Rule's daughter stole his whole face.

Source: Bossip.com

Close