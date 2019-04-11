CLOSE
Live Stream: Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral Service by BET Networks

Nipsy Hussle Memorial

Source: Irfan Khan / Getty

At 1pm ET – the BET Network will live stream the “Celebration of Life” service in Los Angeles. Thousands are expected to turn out to the event, and for those who can not, have the ability to watch through BET News, as well as Tidal.

BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill and Gia Peppers will serve as hosts as “BET Remembers: Nipsey Hussle” will be presented live and commercial free.

“We are deeply saddened by the passion of Nipsey Hussle,” Connie Orlando, Head of Original Programming at BET Networks said in a statement. “Nipsey is part of the BET family and first appeared on the Network in 2009 in a Hip Hop Awards cypher, we share this loss with his millions of fans around the world. From his insurmountable talent to his commitment to reaching back to undeserved communities Nipsey’s kind spirit will be sorely missed. We will keep his entire family as well as our BET sister, Lauren London in our thoughts and prayers during this immensely difficult time.”

Hit the Facebook link here or below to see the BET coverage.

“BET REMEMBERS: NIPSEY HUSSLE” TO AIR  ON BET AND STREAM ON BET NEWS’ FACEBOOK PAGE

https://www.facebook.com/NewsBET/ THURSDAY, APRIL 11 AT 1 PM ET. 

 

 

