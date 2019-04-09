Unless you’ve been living under a rock, tonight is Dwyane Wade’s final NBA game and to commemorate the occasion Gatorade linked up with John Legend for a special tribute video to honor Wade’s storied 16-year career.

The surprise tribute video from Gatorade will debut during Wade’s final home game against the Brooklyn Nets and features the Grammy-winning singer doing a rendition of the School House Rock song “Three is a Magic Number” to celebrate his friend’s career.

‘From the year he was drafted in ‘03 to his three championships to even his three sons, the number three is, has been and will always be an integral part of Wade’s life.”

Alongside the video, Gatorade will also be launching limited edition towels and squeeze bottles that will feature Wade’s “3” entwined with the iconic Gatorade bolt that will also be found on the sidelines of the game.

A fitting tribute for one of the NBA’s most electric players. Wade’s is considered one of the top 3 shooting guards in the league and you would be hard pressed to dispute that claim. When he bows out he will leave the league a 3x champion, 13x NBA All-star, NBA Finals MVP, 8x All NBA team, NBA scoring champion and that’s not even all of his accomplishments on the court.

When he hangs up his sneakers he will truly be missed. Thank you, D-Wade for 16 years of excellence on and off the court. You can watch the special tribute video below.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

Gatorade Teams Up With John Legend For Special Tribute Video To Dwyane Wade’s Historic Career was originally published on cassiuslife.com

