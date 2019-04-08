North Texas McDonald’s Offering Free Meals for STAAR Testers

It’s been proven that students don’t perform as well when they’re hungry, so McDonald’s in north Texas are helping solve that problem for students taking the STAAR test.
On April 9 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., McDonald’s of Greater North Texas will give away free meals to 3rd through 8th graders and their teachers.
Students and teachers will get their choice of an egg white McMuffin or a fruit and maple oatmeal. They’ll also get apple slices and a choice of milk or apple juice.
To take advantage of this offer, students must go inside the restaurant, and be with a parent or guardian, and teachers must show their school ID.
