CLOSE
lilD
HomeLilD

North Texas McDonald’s Offering Free Meals for STAAR Testers

16 reads
Leave a comment
McD Fries

Source: McDonald’s / McDonalds

It’s been proven that students don’t perform as well when they’re hungry, so McDonald’s in north Texas are helping solve that problem for students taking the STAAR test.

On April 9 from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., McDonald’s of Greater North Texas will give away free meals to 3rd through 8th graders and their teachers.

Students and teachers will get their choice of an egg white McMuffin or a fruit and maple oatmeal. They’ll also get apple slices and a choice of milk or apple juice.

To take advantage of this offer, students must go inside the restaurant, and be with a parent or guardian, and teachers must show their school ID.

More at Fox4News

The 18 Most Interesting McDonald’s Menu Items (PHOTOS)
18 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

free mcdonalds school teachers , free mcdonalds staar test , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , staar test north texas

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close