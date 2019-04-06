CLOSE
West Coast Gangs Just Made Hiostory

Friday April 5, 2019 will go down in history for the west coast community. Nipsey Hussle unexpected killing earlier this week has struct the positive energy & constructive vibes throughout the gang land birth place. Press play and witness history for many generations to come.  Who was invited only, to march to Nipsey’s store can be heard above.

P-skillz (@Pskillz)

