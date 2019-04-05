Dallas pays homage to Nipsey Hussle at candlelight Vigil.

Dallas Tx-The Dallas community gathered yesterday evening at Southside Ballroom parking lot to honor Nipsey Hussle at a candlelight vigil.

Rapper Dorrough and other leaders took the key to the city and used it to gather friends,family and fans to pay respect to Hussle’s legacy.

The evening began with Urban Specialist founder and CEO, pastor Omar Jahwar opening up with prayer.

The Urban Specialist organization works to change the cultural environment of the community in order to stop senseless violence.

Pastor Omar a long with other organization members spoke on the importance of loving one another and encouraging Dallas to become more unified and invest in our own communities as Nipsey would often encourage.

Other local celebrities such as Yella Beezy and DJ Duffey came and shared their love and memories of the legend, Icon, change agent, father and husband Nipsey Hussle.

In remembering Nipsey the vigil ended with a balloon release and candlelight as everyone cherished and vibed to Nipsey’s music.

The unity demonstrated in Dallas was exactly what Hussle stood for and yearned for. His legacy will live on for years and decades to come. As he would say, the marathon continues.

