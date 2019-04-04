CLOSE
Beyonce Partnering with Adidas for Ivy Park Relaunch

2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyonce is now a proud member of the Adidas family.

The sportswear brand, which also has a partnership with Kanye West, will work with the singer to create both performance and lifestyle products. They’ll also help Bey relaunch her Ivy Park athleisure brand.

Beyonce's Ivy Park Collection Goes On Sale At Topshop

Source: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty

This move is part of Adidas’ latest push to attract more female customers. No word on the financial details of the deal.

Source: Reuters

