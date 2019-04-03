In case you missed the Vitamin of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “One Step At A Time.” In this generation we believe that everything is an over night success but in reality everything has a process. Nothing will come to you suddenly, you have to be prepared to grind out, it’s apart of the journey! Quick stressed the importance of realizing that everything doesn’t come fast and you have to be okay with everything that comes with the journey. If you want the full message, watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: One Step At A Time was originally published on 92q.com

