Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting

Los Angeles police have identified 29-year-old Eric Holder as a suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials say Holder got into a dispute with Hussle before the shooting, alleging that Holder shot Hussle and two other men before returning back to the scene and firing several more shots at Hussle before ultimately kicking him and taking off.

Surveillance footage released Monday evening shows Holder allegedly walking up to Hussle and others outside The Marathon Clothing store at 3:20 PST in South Central, Los Angeles.

The information regarding Holder comes mere hours after a vigil was held for the rapper, born Ermias Asghedom outside of the shopping strip he owned. Other gatherings took place across the country including in New York, spearheaded by Dave East.

