CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Rihanna, J. Cole & More React To The Death of Nipsey Hussle

134 reads
Leave a comment
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

On Sunday, rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles. He was just 33 years old.

RELATED: Report: Nipsey Hussle Shot and Killed In Los Angeles

It’s not known at this time what might have motivated the horrific slaying, however reactions have poured in from thousands of fans, friends, family and celebrities including Rihanna, Colin Kaepernick, J. Cole, Nas, Teyana Taylor, LeBron James and more. See their reactions below:

View this post on Instagram

We are at a great loss today. This hurts. Straight to the point. It’s dangerous to be an MC. Dangerous to be a b-ball player. It’s dangerous to have money. Dangerous To Be A Black Man. So much hatred. We live like our brothers and sisters in third world countries live. Right in America. Decisions we make about our own life be based on decisions cuz we might not live. Its so deep rooted. It’s not a easy fix. Hard to fix anything when kids are still living in poverty. I ain’t shutting up though, Nipsey is a True voice. He will never be silenced. He still is A stand up General for the People who never left his people. He is Loved by the people. Prayers for his family. Let’s keep pushing Truth for The Man. Love You King Nipsey Hussle/ Ermias Asghedom Respectfully, Nasir Jones

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Rihanna, J. Cole & More React To The Death of Nipsey Hussle was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 23 hours ago
04.01.19
Trending Nipsey Hussle
Trending
Nipsey Hussle Shot Outside His Store
 24 hours ago
03.31.19
Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot & Killed Outside His…
 1 day ago
03.31.19
Kelly Rowland And The Dream In Concert
August Alsina’s Nunya Remix
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Jay Z
Jay Z Will Recieve NAACP President’s Award
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
Trey Songz Shoots His Shot
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Jussie Smollett
Donald Trump Calls For Further Investigation of Jussie…
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Khalid
Khalid releases “Self” from upcoming album
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Hypes 21 Savage Verse
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London’s: couple quiz
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Report: Monica Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star…
 5 days ago
03.28.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 6 days ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 6 days ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 6 days ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 6 days ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 6 days ago
03.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close