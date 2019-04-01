According to NBC News, Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead. Reports surfaced earlier about a shooting at his clothing store in Los Angeles this afternoon. He was only 33-years-old.
This is a monumental loss for the hip-hop community. We are sending our prayers to him and his loved ones at this trying time. We will keep you updated as this story is still developing.
According to TMZ:
Our law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Nipsey Hussle has died. He was 33 years old. He’s survived by his two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London, with whom he just had a child in 2016.
Meek Mill:
Related: What Did That DM Say For Nipsey Hussle To Land Lauren London?! {Boom 103.9 Exclusive}
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In Los Angeles was originally published on boomphilly.com