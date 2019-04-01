CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In Los Angeles

4 reads
Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

Source: CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis / CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis

According to NBC News, Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead. Reports surfaced earlier about a shooting at his clothing store in Los Angeles this afternoon. He was only 33-years-old.

This is a monumental loss for the hip-hop community. We are sending our prayers to him and his loved ones at this trying time. We will keep you updated as this story is still developing.

According to TMZ:

Our law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Nipsey Hussle has died. He was 33 years old. He’s survived by his two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London, with whom he just had a child in 2016. 

Meek Mill:

Related: What Did That DM Say For Nipsey Hussle To Land Lauren London?! {Boom 103.9 Exclusive}

Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In Los Angeles was originally published on boomphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 23 hours ago
04.01.19
Trending Nipsey Hussle
Trending
Nipsey Hussle Shot Outside His Store
 24 hours ago
03.31.19
Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot & Killed Outside His…
 1 day ago
03.31.19
Kelly Rowland And The Dream In Concert
August Alsina’s Nunya Remix
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Jay Z
Jay Z Will Recieve NAACP President’s Award
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
Trey Songz Shoots His Shot
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Jussie Smollett
Donald Trump Calls For Further Investigation of Jussie…
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Khalid
Khalid releases “Self” from upcoming album
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Hypes 21 Savage Verse
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London’s: couple quiz
 4 days ago
03.28.19
Report: Monica Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star…
 5 days ago
03.28.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 6 days ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 6 days ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 6 days ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 6 days ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 6 days ago
03.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close