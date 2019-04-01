Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In Los Angeles

According to NBC News, Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead. Reports surfaced earlier about a shooting at his clothing store in Los Angeles this afternoon. He was only 33-years-old.

This is a monumental loss for the hip-hop community. We are sending our prayers to him and his loved ones at this trying time. We will keep you updated as this story is still developing.

BREAKING: Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot outside his clothing company in south Los Angeles, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the incident tell @NBCNews. https://t.co/IY2Np29zFm – @anblanx — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2019

According to TMZ:

Our law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Nipsey Hussle has died. He was 33 years old. He’s survived by his two children and his girlfriend, Lauren London, with whom he just had a child in 2016.

Meek Mill:

Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

