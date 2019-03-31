CLOSE
Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot & Killed Outside His Los Angeles Store

Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

Source: CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis / CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis

Update: Nipsey Hussle was pronounced dead at the hospital according to Multiple Sources

ORIGINAL STORY: According to TMZ and multiple reports, Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.

Sources say Hussle was shot six times. Three people in total were shot according to LAPD with one person confirmed dead. Two others are considered to be in stable condition.

