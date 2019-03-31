Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot & Killed Outside His Los Angeles Store

Update: Nipsey Hussle was pronounced dead at the hospital according to Multiple Sources

Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot outside his clothing company in south Los Angeles, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the incident tell @NBCNews. https://t.co/2n6gL2Wjcx — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) April 1, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: According to TMZ and multiple reports, Nipsey Hussle was shot outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.

Sources say Hussle was shot six times. Three people in total were shot according to LAPD with one person confirmed dead. Two others are considered to be in stable condition.

