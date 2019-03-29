CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Deep Ellum Attacker Booked In Jail Again With Additional Charges

257 reads
Leave a comment

Dallas Police have arrested the bartender who beat the woman outside the Deep Ellum parking lot again.

According to Dallas jail records, Austin Shuffield, 30, was booked into jail just before 8:30 a.m. Friday on a charge unlawful carrying a weapon.

Dallas police announced Friday that the detectives completed their investigation into the assault. Dallas PD is expected to recommend that a grand jury indict him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Additionally, police have added a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Activists and other Dallas community members demanded officials to upgrade charges against Shuffield, who was previously charged with three misdemeanors following the attack. The misdemeanors included public intoxication, interference with an emergency call, and assault.

Shuffield is accused of violently beating L’Daijohnique Lee, 24, during a dispute on March 21 in a parking lot in Deep Ellum.

A witness recorded video that showed the suspect pull out a gun before knocking Lee’s cellphone from her hand and kicking it away. He then delivered a series of upper-cut punches and jabs to the woman’s face and head.

RELATED: Dallas Police Recommend Upgraded Charges in Deep Ellum Assault Case

Photo Credit: Dallas Morning News

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland And The Dream In Concert
August Alsina’s Nunya Remix
 15 hours ago
03.28.19
Jay Z
Jay Z Will Recieve NAACP President’s Award
 15 hours ago
03.28.19
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
Trey Songz Shoots His Shot
 15 hours ago
03.28.19
Jussie Smollett
Donald Trump Calls For Further Investigation of Jussie…
 15 hours ago
03.28.19
Khalid
Khalid releases “Self” from upcoming album
 16 hours ago
03.28.19
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ Khaled Hypes 21 Savage Verse
 16 hours ago
03.28.19
Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London’s: couple quiz
 16 hours ago
03.28.19
Report: Monica Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star…
 2 days ago
03.28.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 3 days ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 3 days ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 3 days ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 3 days ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 3 days ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 4 days ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 4 days ago
03.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close