Deep Ellum Attacker Booked In Jail Again With Additional Charges

Dallas Police have arrested the bartender who beat the woman outside the Deep Ellum parking lot again.

According to Dallas jail records, Austin Shuffield, 30, was booked into jail just before 8:30 a.m. Friday on a charge unlawful carrying a weapon.

Dallas police announced Friday that the detectives completed their investigation into the assault. Dallas PD is expected to recommend that a grand jury indict him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Additionally, police have added a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Activists and other Dallas community members demanded officials to upgrade charges against Shuffield, who was previously charged with three misdemeanors following the attack. The misdemeanors included public intoxication, interference with an emergency call, and assault.

Shuffield is accused of violently beating L’Daijohnique Lee, 24, during a dispute on March 21 in a parking lot in Deep Ellum.

A witness recorded video that showed the suspect pull out a gun before knocking Lee’s cellphone from her hand and kicking it away. He then delivered a series of upper-cut punches and jabs to the woman’s face and head.

Photo Credit: Dallas Morning News

