Jussie Smollett’s charges were dropped on March 26. Many are outraged including Donald J Trump. He is calling for a further investigation regarding the case.

He took to twitter to express his views.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

