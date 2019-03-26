5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You Ready For Spring

The first day of spring has officially ushered in the warmer months, which means we’re obsessed with products that make our life easier and that makes us smell heavenly.
Ponds Towelettes
Where To Buy: Walmart
Price: $8.40
Why We Love This Product: After a long day wearing a full face of makeup, nothing feels better than taking off your bra and makeup. Pond’s towelettes provide a soft and refreshing scent while providing enough soap and moisture to clean your face without leaving it oily.
joy Razor
Where To Buy: Walmart
Price: $8.97
Why We Love This Product: We’ll be shedding clothes as we welcome spring then summer, which means we’ll need a good shave. Cue “the emotional” razor by P&G. Combined with their Glee shave mousse, the 5-blade razor provides a clean shave and cool addition to your shower.
Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color: Custom Nudes
Where To Buy: Target
Price: $7.99
Why We Love This Product: We’re always looking for a nude lipstick that fits our skin tone and Covergirl delivers on this moisturizering “custom” lipstick. It’s affordable and long-lasting, two attributes we look for in our favorite lippies.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel
Where To Buy: Duane Reade/ Walgreens
Price: $8.99
Why We Love This Product: Not only does this hydrating and cleansing face wash smell delightful, it contains hyaluronic acid, which promotes supple and blemish-free skin all at an budget-friendly price. Try with Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel moisturizer for even softer skin.
Dove Body Wash Mousse
Where To Buy: Walmart
Price: $4.94
Why We Love This Product: What isn’t to love about all of Dove’s body products? They smell like heaven and provide moisture missing in most soaps. Their new body mousse is rich in consistency and can double as shaving cream. With Argan oil as one of its main ingredients, Dove’s body mousse provides a creamy lather for its most pampering shower experience yet.
So there you have it. All these products for under $50. Happy shopping!
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You Ready For Spring was originally published on hellobeautiful.com