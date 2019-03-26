CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

You Can Buy Lil Wayne’s Book of Rhymes From 1999 For $250,000

At that time, Lil Wayne was a 17-year-old kid and was still repping the iconic Cash Money group the Hot Boys.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Wayne's Book of Rhymes On Sale For $25,000

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Lil Wayne doesn’t write down his rhymes anymore, but when he did back in 1999, he made sure he logged down his bars in a notebook. Now if you happen to have $250,000 you can now own a piece of Hip-Hop history because the book of rhymes is on sale.

At that time, Lil Wayne was a 17-year-old kid and was still repping the iconic Cash Money group the Hot Boys and wrote down the lyrics for songs like “We On Fire” and “I Feel.” Celebrity gossip site TMZ reports that the owner of the notebook found it while rummaging through the backseat of a car owned by the label.

The notebook isn’t in the best of conditions suffering some water damage and was nearly destroyed as a direct result of the effects of Hurricane Katrina the owner revealed. He stored the book in a box in his garage and left it there when the Cat 5 storm arrived. He explained when he returned most of his belongings were destroyed except for the notebook.

In order to move the rare Hip-Hop memorabilia, he enlisted the help of  Moments In Time. The company is also behind moving other items like three pages which feature the lyrics from Tupac’s classic record “Dear Mama” for $25,000 each and the vehicles both Biggie and Tupac died in. Who would want to own those things is beyond us.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

You Can Buy Lil Wayne’s Book of Rhymes From 1999 For $250,000 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 56 mins ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 2 hours ago
03.26.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 3 hours ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 3 hours ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 5 hours ago
03.26.19
John Gray Denies Cheating, Defends His Wife, Aventer…
 8 hours ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey &…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Is THIS Why Wendy Williams…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close