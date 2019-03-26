CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Big Sean Reflects on His Therapy Journey, Mental Health, & Previews New Music

Sean: "I'm big on energy, and I wasn't feeling like myself and I couldn't figure out why."

0 reads
Leave a comment
2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Big Sean’s 31st birthday was on Monday, and the “Bounce Back” rapper has done a lot of reflection in the last year.

In a series of intimate Instagram video posts, Sean opened up about his journey with depression and anxiety, sharing that he’s been seeing a therapist because— though he’s been meditating since 17—he felt his energy “wasn’t all the way connecting.”

“I’m big on energy, and I wasn’t feeling like myself and I couldn’t figure out why,” Sean said. “So what I did was I stepped back from everything I was doing, everything I had going on, because somewhere in the middle of it, dawg, I just felt lost and I didn’t know how I got there.”

Throughout the video clips, he also shared how therapy and being deliberate about self-care and self-exploration provided him with a sense of clarity.

“I realized that it all started with me and I had to analyze myself,” Sean continued. “I couldn’t point the finger at anybody else. I had to point it at myself and nurture those relationships that were important to me, but most importantly nurture the relationship with myself.”

This clarity has permeated into his music, he also shared.

“I been meditating on top of the mountain,” Sean raps in a new song previewed in a video clip of him in the studio. Complex notes that in the original Instagram upload, Amaire Johnson and Key Wane were tagged.

According to Sean, he’s now been making the best music of his life. We’re happy to see him happy and can’t wait to hear what he’s been cooking up.

Watch the video clips below:

View this post on Instagram

my thoughts 1/3 🗣

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

View this post on Instagram

my thoughts (2/3) 🗣 CLARITY

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

View this post on Instagram

my thoughts (3/3) 🗣 UNCONDITIONAL LOVE

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

Big Sean Reflects on His Therapy Journey, Mental Health, & Previews New Music was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 59 mins ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 2 hours ago
03.26.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 3 hours ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 3 hours ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 5 hours ago
03.26.19
John Gray Denies Cheating, Defends His Wife, Aventer…
 8 hours ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey &…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Is THIS Why Wendy Williams…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close