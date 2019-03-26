CLOSE
Batman And Wife! Indy Couple Get Married At White Castle With Superhero Theme [VIDEO]

We always knew Batman and Robin were meant to be together forever and apparently so did Indy couple and middle school sweethearts Brandi Pugh and Jeffrey Jackson.

Brandi and Jeffrey tied the knot at a local White Castle restaurant on early Saturday afternoon after winning Radio Now 100.9’s annual White Castle Wedding contest, where they submitted a story saying why they deserved to be married in the restaurant.

The wedding was a superhero theme, with Brandi dressed as Robin and Jeffrey dressed as Batman with Joe of The Joe & Alex Show officiating the ceremony.

After exchanging vows, rings and a kiss to seal the deal, the happy couple along with their close family and friends enjoyed cake, their favorite entrees from White Castle and more!

Hit the play button above to share in their excitement and watch the ceremony and reception. Plus check out exclusive photos from the wedding below as well!

2019 White Castle Wedding Photos

Indy Couple Brandi & Jeffrey Get Married At White Castle [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

Indy Couple Brandi & Jeffrey Get Married At White Castle [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Indy Couple Brandi & Jeffrey Get Married At White Castle [PHOTOS]

Indy Couple Brandi & Jeffrey Get Married At White Castle [PHOTOS]

Brandi Pugh and Jeffrey Jackson, the happy couple who won Radio Now's annual White Castle Wedding contest exchanged vows at a local White Castle restaurant and we have the best photos form the day!

Batman And Wife! Indy Couple Get Married At White Castle With Superhero Theme [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowindy.com

