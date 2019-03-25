CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On School Grounds

1 reads
Leave a comment
Medium POV of the back of students with their hands raised in classroom, Cape Town, South Africa

Source: BFG Images / Getty

A new Florida House bill has been passed that allows teachers to volunteer to carry guns in schools if the local school boards approve, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Teachers that want to carry arms will have to undergo drug testing as well as psychological testing. They will also have to have 144 hours of firearms training and have a valid concealed weapon permit.

The House Education Committee, which is led by Republicans, passed this school safety bill with a 11-5 vote. The bill is tied to the “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act” which says “each sheriff may establish a Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program and appoint certain volunteer school employees as school guardians.” As of January 2019, there are 726 armed volunteer guardians in 25 Florida counties. The act was passed last year after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the Parkland city of Florida left 17 people dead.

“The more people that are there to defend students, to defend other teachers, the better,” Republican Rep. Jennifer Sullivan of Eustis said. “If a teacher does not want to go through the program, I don’t want them to go through the program.”

The passing of this bill is opposed by teachers unions as well as Democratic representatives who don’t believe teachers should double as law enforcement.

“Teachers want to teach children and broaden children’s minds,” Democratic Rep. Susan Valdes of Tampa told the Sun Sentinel. “If they wanted to be a cop, they would have gone to police academy and become a cop.”

Republicans feel that with a bill like this in place, it will help prevent mass shootings at schools from happening.

“If this bill was in place before Parkland, how many less lives would have been lost?” Republican Amber Mariano said in defense of the new legislation.

SOURCE: Bossip.com

Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On School Grounds was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 15 hours ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 16 hours ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 20 hours ago
03.26.19
Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey &…
 21 hours ago
03.25.19
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Is THIS Why Wendy Williams…
 21 hours ago
03.25.19
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Never Forget: Muhammad Ali Defended His Title Just…
 4 days ago
03.25.19
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Condolences: Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother, Holly Thomas, Passes…
 4 days ago
03.25.19
This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Drumma Boy: “R Kelly Jacked My Track And…
 4 days ago
03.23.19
Landing ‘Game Of Thrones’ & Flirting With Death:…
 5 days ago
03.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close