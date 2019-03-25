Are Lonzo & LaMelo Ball Severing Ties With Big Baller Brand & Taking Their Talents To Nike?

Big Baller Brand is in some serious trouble. The still young company got some devastating news when signature athlete Lonzo Ball announced he is ditching the company for Nike and it looks like his brothers will be following behind him.

Ball decided to chuck the athletic apparel and shoe brand the peace sign for what looks like a deal with the Swoosh after it was reported on Friday by ESPN that co-founder and LaVar Ball’s long-time friend allegedly stole $1.5 million from the Lakers point guard. The news is even more devastating because it looks like LaMelo is ditching the Triple B’s for Nike as well which could spell doom for LaVar’s company.

Lonzo poured more salt in BBB’s wound when he posted on Instagram a photo of himself wearing his Lakers Nike uniform with the shoe company’s catchphrase “It’s only a crazy dream until you do it.” The caption for the post read “Moving on to bigger and better #MyOwnMan” pretty much confirming the end of the union. His teammates LeBron James, Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma who all happen to be Nike athletes liked that post.

To make matters worse, Lonzo who holds a 51 percent stake in the company unfollowed Big Baller Brand’s Instagram page, his brothers Melo and LiAngelo also did the same. The youngest Ball brother also left a comment under Lonzo’s post saying “love u brotha thanks for getting us out my g.”

Lonzo even changed his Twitter avatar with a picture of his younger self wearing a Nike shirt. Despite some popularity, Big Baller Brand wasn’t doing too well receiving a failing grade from the other BBB aka Better Business Bureau. The Lakers were also concerned about the Triple B’s poor grand and that Lonzo’s signature sneakers were the reason behind their star point guard’s ankle issues.

Via ESPN:

“Yeah, they talked to me,” Lonzo Ball told ESPN two weeks ago. “They asked me about it, and I told ’em, ‘I feel comfortable. If I wasn’t comfortable, I wouldn’t play in ’em. If I didn’t play in [his signature BBB shoes], I’d play in Kobe [Bryant’s signature Nike shoe]. I work out in [LeBron James’ signature Nike shoe], but that’s because they’re heavier.”

“Lonzo also said he told the Lakers he was open to making adjustments — “just minor things,” he said — to his Big Baller Brand shoes if needed.”

Looks like anyone with a pair of Zo2’s is going to have a collector’s item at this point.

