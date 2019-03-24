CLOSE
Weekend Box-Office: ‘Us’ Shatters Opening Weekend Records | #UsMovie

US movie starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke

Source: Courtesy Universal Pictures / Courtesy Universal Pictures

After the initial trailer shocked us on Christmas Day, moviegoers anticipated a big opening weekend for Us, director Jordan Peele‘s follow-up to the wildly successful Get Out.

After a massive estimated $70.2 million opening weekend, Us not only sits as the second biggest opening weekend of 2019, it’s also the biggest opening weekend for an original horror movie and the second biggest opening weekend ever for a live-action original movie!

The film more than tripled its production budget of $20 million and has had strong word of mouth ever since its release at SXSW earlier this month. Many fans have already said they’re going back to the movies again in the coming days and weeks to see what they may have missed from their initial viewings.

The film centers around a family (Lupita N’yongo, Winston Duke)on vacation where they have to fight off their Doppelgängers (or so it seems).

For Peele, it’s another smash hit. Get Out opened with $33 million in its 2017 opening weekend, which was more than 56 (!) times its production budget. It went on to pick up $255 million at the worldwide box-office, earned four Academy Award nominations and won Peele the Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 2018.

