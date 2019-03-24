CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of Congress

It’s the 10th hip-hop recording to be selected for the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

2 reads
Leave a comment

It’s undeniable that rap legend Jay-Z has left an indelible mark on the music industry and he recently received a huge honor for his contributions to hip-hop and beyond. According to Billboard, his album The Blueprint has been inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry; making it the 10th hip-hop recording to join the collection.

The project—which was the rapper’s sixth studio album—was released in 2001. The body of work included songs like “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” “Heart Of The City (Ain’t No Love),” “Song Cry,” “Renegade,” and many other memorable songs. “I’m a person that believes that everything that happens to you in life will shape you as a person. Every struggle and every challenge that’s placed in front of you is to see how strong of a person you’re going to become,” said Carter in a rare interview before The Blueprint album was released. “The Blueprint is like the blueprint of my life. It’s the things that made me the way I am; shaped me and all my beliefs and ideas. It’s also a blueprint for rappers in this business.”

His album was one of 25 influential pieces of music that were inducted this year. Others that were selected included Curtis Mayfield’s “Superfly,” Earth, Wind, & Fire’s song “September” and the song “Mississippi Goddam” by Nina Simone. “The National Recording Registry honors the music that enriches our souls, the voices that tell our stories and the sounds that mirror our lives.” Carla Hayden, who serves as a librarian at the Library of Congress, said in a statement. “The influence of recorded sound over its nearly 160-year history has been profound and technology has increased its reach and significance exponentially. The Library of Congress and its many collaborators are working to preserve these sounds and moments in time, which reflect our past, present and future.”

Other hip-hop projects that have been added in the past include Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight,” Run-D.M.C.’s Raising Hell, “Dear Mama” by 2Pac and Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Carter has been making headlines for the work that he’s doing surrounding criminal justice reform.

SEE ALSO:

Jay Z Is Allegedly Trying To Stop Travis Scott From Shucking And Jiving At The Superbowl

Beyoncé And Jay Z Help Raise $6M For Organization Focused On Cancer Research

2015 NBA Finals - Game Four

Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

The streak is over. For the first time since 2005, LeBron James, who is now with the Lakers, will not be going to the playoffs. The Lakers were eliminated last night. See Also: National Museum Of African American History And Culture To Display LeBron James’ Equality Sneakers After the Lakers were eliminated, James said, "Obviously, it's been a tough season for all of us. It's not what we signed up for. Throughout the year, things happened. Suspensions, injuries, things of that nature. And just not being able to play sustainable basketball for 48 minutes. But you don't even try to wrap your head around it, you just keep pushing. Just try to get better tonight, move onto tomorrow, and go from there." He also added, "Playoffs are never promised. You've got to come out and work. For me personally, you just continue to put the work in and see what you can do to help." https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1109336878887559168 The Lakers were defeated by the Nets with a score of 111-106. Don't feel too bad for LeBron. Just last year, he won the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year Award, which was his third time winning. Aside from having a strong presence on the court where he averaged just shy of 30 points per game, he continuously uses his platform to spread awareness about social issues and bring important conversations surrounding race in America to the forefront. He produced a powerful documentary dubbed "Shut Up and Dribble" that explored the history of Black athletes who have been outspoken about social and political issues. He created an unscripted HBO series called "The Shop" that featured candid conversations with celebrities about culturally relevant topics. One of his biggest accomplishments last year was opening up the I Promise School for youth in his hometown of Akron. James dedicated the award to the I Promise School. “Throughout my journey if I’m able to win anything, my name is getting the award but it’s more than that,” he said in a statement, according to Sports Illustrated. “It’s everybody that I try to inspire. It’s my teammates and it’s my city, where I come from. It’s my kids and my school so it’s never about me.” See the reactions below to LeBron James not making it to the playoffs.

Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of Congress was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 22 hours ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 24 hours ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Never Forget: Muhammad Ali Defended His Title Just…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return…
 3 days ago
03.23.19
Condolences: Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother, Holly Thomas, Passes…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge…
 3 days ago
03.23.19
Drumma Boy: “R Kelly Jacked My Track And…
 3 days ago
03.23.19
Landing ‘Game Of Thrones’ & Flirting With Death:…
 4 days ago
03.22.19
More To The Story: Pastor John Gray’s Alleged…
 4 days ago
03.21.19
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Is Going Back To Reality…
 4 days ago
03.21.19
Duane Martin  Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About…
 4 days ago
03.22.19
The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite…
 4 days ago
03.22.19
Blueface Talks Viral Fame, Wanting To Box People,…
 4 days ago
03.21.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close