CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old Woman In The Face On The Subway

29 reads
Leave a comment

A man was arrested Saturday, days after a brutal attack on a 78-year-old woman on the New York City subway. The attack was caught on film by other riders on the train.

On Friday, the NYPD released surveillance footage and photos of 36-year-old Marc Gomez, asking for information on what many considered a “heinous attack” on the elderly woman. The attack happened shortly after 3 a.m. on March 10.

The graphic video, which was used as a call-to-action on social media, showed the man kicking the woman in the face twice, then in the body four more times.

No one in the video appeared to have intervened in the assault. Police said following the attack, the man fled the train while the victim rode one more stop before being met by emergency services to treat her injuries. She refused further medical treatment after she suffered injuries such as bleeding, swelling and cuts to her face.

Rapper and actor Ice-T was among the individuals thankful for Gomez’s arrest. “Looks like they got his b****ass,” Ice-T tweeted. “FYI … he ain’t safe in jail.”

 

Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old Woman In The Face On The Subway was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 22 hours ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 24 hours ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Never Forget: Muhammad Ali Defended His Title Just…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return…
 3 days ago
03.23.19
Condolences: Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother, Holly Thomas, Passes…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
This Website Will Pay You $1,000 To Binge…
 3 days ago
03.23.19
Drumma Boy: “R Kelly Jacked My Track And…
 3 days ago
03.23.19
Landing ‘Game Of Thrones’ & Flirting With Death:…
 4 days ago
03.22.19
More To The Story: Pastor John Gray’s Alleged…
 4 days ago
03.21.19
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Is Going Back To Reality…
 4 days ago
03.21.19
Duane Martin  Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About…
 4 days ago
03.22.19
The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite…
 4 days ago
03.22.19
Blueface Talks Viral Fame, Wanting To Box People,…
 4 days ago
03.21.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close