BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools

Black youngsters are displaying excellence in academia. As college acceptance letters continue to roll in for many, a 16-year-old from Dallas has been selected by some of the nation’s most prestigious law schools to continue her education, Black News reported.

Haley Taylor Schlitz has had an educational journey that has been full of milestones. Schlitz—who was homeschooled—graduated from high school at 13-years-old. She then went on to take courses at Tarrant County College and also furthered her studies at Texas Woman’s University. After receiving her bachelor’s degree this Spring she will pursue her law degree at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law. The Dallas-based institution is one of nine schools that accepted Schlitz and is recognized as one of the top 50 law schools in the country. Among the other schools that accepted her were the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Howard University, Texas Southern University, and others.

Her family recognized that she was gifted at an early age. After Schlitz underwent intelligence tests and performed well, her parents decided it was best for her to be homeschooled. Not only would it give her the opportunity to learn at her own accelerated pace, but they wouldn’t have to keep her in an educational setting where she didn’t feel challenged. Schlitz initially wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps and pursue a career in medicine, but witnessing all of the inequality in our country motivated her to want to become a lawyer.

“It is my hope that I can bring my passion for addressing education equity issues, and help facilitate a program that focuses on the legal advocacy needs of underserved students and their families in accessing gifted education programs,” she wrote in a piece for Better Make Room. “The lack of access to these programs helps promote stereotypes and keeps students of color in our K-12 schools locked in an education system that views them as the problem instead of the solution.”

Aside from making her mark in law, she plans on creating an organization that empowers children to help them reach their full potential. Earlier this year Schlitz and her mother Dr. Myiesha Taylor released a book titled The Homeschool Alternative which highlights how homeschooling is beneficial for Black children.

#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools was originally published on newsone.com

