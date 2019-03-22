Listen To Black Women | If A Man Cheats, Does That Mean He Doesn’t Love You?

We all say there are certain things we could never do to someone we love, and for many cheating is one of those things. That’s why whenever infidelity occurs in a relationship, the first thing most people say is “If you loved me, you wouldn’t have cheated on me.” But is it as simple as that? Does the act of cheating negate the fact that your partner loves you? Watch and weigh in as the hosts of Listen to Black Women debate this topic.

About Listen To Black Women:

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

