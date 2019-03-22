CLOSE
She’s Here: Porsha Williams Gives Birth

***Update***

Porsha has given birth to her baby girl at 1:36 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz.

Dennis Mckinely told People,

“What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ.

“We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey,” Porsha and Dennis added

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams is in labor! The gorgeous reality TV star shared her pregnancy experience on the show and now she’s sharing her birthing experience via social media. Porsha is all smiles as she gets ready to push out her baby girl PJ. Soon-to-be-hubby Dennis McKinely is right by her side.

Porsha and Dennis showed up the hospital suited and booted.

We’re wishing Porsha a safe and speedy delivery. We can’t wait to see baby Porsha and Dennis!

She’s Here: Porsha Williams Gives Birth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

