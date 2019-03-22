She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return As A Bedazzled Eyepatch Rocking Virginia [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Karrueche’s confirming that her character on “Claws” is very much alive. On season 2’s finale, her character Virginia was shot outside a Harrah’s casino after masked men on a motorcycle try to kill Desna.

And while Virginia was seen bloody and being held in Desna’s arms—she’s apparently survived and she’s got a shiny new accessory.Karrueche posted a teaser from “Claws” season 3 showing the tiny Thotiana revealing a bedazzled eye patch and hitting fans with a Cardi B “Okurrr.”

She’s back with a vengeance and a bedazzled eye patch 😜 Catch @karrueche in Season 3 of #ClawsTNT, coming soon to @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/escSLuQGt3 — Claws (@ClawsTNT) March 19, 2019

Also on Karrueche’s Queen Virginia page, her character teases that eye patches are about to become a “thing” for “you b***s” thanks to her. Watch the season 3 trailer below:

