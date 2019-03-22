CLOSE
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return As A Bedazzled Eyepatch Rocking Virginia [VIDEO]

Moet & Chandon At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Karrueche’s confirming that her character on “Claws” is very much alive. On season 2’s finale, her character Virginia was shot outside a Harrah’s casino after masked men on a motorcycle try to kill Desna.

And while Virginia was seen bloody and being held in Desna’s arms—she’s apparently survived and she’s got a shiny new accessory.Karrueche posted a teaser from “Claws” season 3 showing the tiny Thotiana revealing a bedazzled eye patch and hitting fans with a Cardi B “Okurrr.”

Also on Karrueche’s Queen Virginia page, her character teases that eye patches are about to become a “thing” for “you b***s” thanks to her. Watch the season 3 trailer below:

 

BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
