Cam Newton Says He Gave Up Sex In March As Part Of His Monthly Challenges To Be Better

Buick Pee Wee Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for 2017 Super Bowl

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

In an interview with James Corden of The Late Late Show, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a rather interesting revelation: he went completely celibate in the month of March.

That reason? To be a better quarterback.

“I’m going through a transition right now. I wanted it to be challenging because I’m coming off of shoulder surgery. That’s including no WiFi, no thigh thigh … it’s hard! It makes my mind stronger,” Newton said. “So when the season comes around, I say if I did those things, I’m mentally stronger.”

Newton has set up these different challenges throughout the year to keep his mind fresh. Last month, he went vegan and back in January, he kept himself away from gambling. Now, celibacy is a new mental challenge for Newton as he and his girlfriend have three lovely children together. But if this helps Cam on the field and in the general walk of life then we’re here for it!

But here’s a question — could you be celibate for a month in order to strengthen your mind?

Cam Newton Says He Gave Up Sex In March As Part Of His Monthly Challenges To Be Better was originally published on 927theblock.com

photos
