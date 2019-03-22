Comedian Kountry Wayne opens up to Autumn-Joi Live that his relationship with Jess Hilarious could look very promising.

Autumn-Joi asks after addressing both of their former relationships if there are wedding bells in the air for the two of them.

Between the two of them, they have ten (10) children. Nine (9) children from Kountry Wayne with five (5) mothers of his children.

Admitting this relationship is his first public relationship, he says ” I’mma marry her, but if we don’t you gon’ have to take this down.”

Kountry Wayne Says Wedding Bells Are In The Air With Jess Hilarious {VIDEO} was originally published on hiphopnc.com

