Keeping It Too Real? Nene Wonders If Gregg’s Cancer Is ‘Karma’ For Cheating On Her

Earlier this week, Nene Leakes shot down rumors that she and her husband Gregg Leakes had separated calling it “fake news,” but in a recent episode of her YouTube series The Life of Nene, the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality star kept it one-hundred about her hubby’s cancer diagnosis.

For starters, she admitted that she has wondered if his life-threatening colon cancer is a result of his infidelity.

“As a caretaker, you start, it depends on where your relationship is. You look at the person and think about now. You know people love to say that karma is a b****. And karma this and karma that. Honest to God, this is the truth. I’m giving y’all the raw raw raw. You look at the person and be like, ‘I wonder is that karma,” she says.

However, she is quick to say that this way of thinking isn’t always right.

“Now that ain’t right, but you human, okay. Then you look at the person and say you did so many things to me, is this the payback? You hope not. I’m talking about a caretaker now. A caretaker. Maybe you getting back from that time you cheated on me. Maybe you getting it back from.”

Nene added that she sometimes thinks this way when Gregg lashes out while she is taking care of him.

“You don’t never know, but as a caretaker, these are the thoughts that go through your head because the medication got them roller coaster ride. They lash out on you. It’s a lot. It’s a lot.”

Nene also shared that because Gregg normally acts as their “house manager,” she is clueless when it comes to paying their utility bills and isn’t even sure the names of the companies she owes the money too.

“I know we have Direct TV because it’s been off because Gregg didn’t pay it. And the Direct TV thang came sliding across the TV and had a phone number at the bottom,” Leakes explained.

It’s not a secret that Nene and Gregg’s relationship has been rocky, especially from what we’ve seen on this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. But the 51-year-old promised to her fans that her marriage is strong and their love isn’t going anywhere.

“Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a care taker is something I’ve never done and i have truly done the best i know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way,” she wrote on social media this week.

