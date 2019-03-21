CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite For 25th Anniversary!

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In Living Color

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

It’s been a long time coming but an In Living Color reunion is finally underway.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The reunion won’t exactly be a reboot of the popular series, but a bunch of its casts members are expected to appear at the Tribeca Film Festival this year in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary.

The show ran from 1990-1994, birthing the famous “homie don’t play that line” and paving a success path for its star-studded cast that included Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier,and Rosie Perez, all of whom are slated to discuss the impact the sitcom had on the culture in the 90s and beyond, along with Keenen Ivory Wayans. The last time they all gathered was at the 2012 TV Land Awards pictured above.

SEE ALSO: 16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

The Tribeca Film Festival kicks off in New York City on April 24. Check out some of the best scenes from the classic show below featuring other notables including Jim Carrey, Kim ColesChris Rock, Jamie Foxx,Kelly Coffield Park and Te’Keyah Crystal Keymah.

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite For 25th Anniversary! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Noah Centineo Set To Play He-Man In ‘Masters…
 15 hours ago
03.22.19
Landing ‘Game Of Thrones’ & Flirting With Death:…
 15 hours ago
03.22.19
More To The Story: Pastor John Gray’s Alleged…
 16 hours ago
03.21.19
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Is Going Back To Reality…
 16 hours ago
03.21.19
Duane Martin  Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About…
 16 hours ago
03.22.19
The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite…
 17 hours ago
03.22.19
Blueface Talks Viral Fame, Wanting To Box People,…
 19 hours ago
03.21.19
Report: Cliff Dixon, Former Basketball Star Killed Outside…
 22 hours ago
03.21.19
Did You Know Megan Thee Stallion Has A…
 2 days ago
03.21.19
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Putting Their…
 2 days ago
03.21.19
Blissful Black Queen: All The Reasons We’ll Never…
 2 days ago
03.21.19
The Trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Dropped,…
 2 days ago
03.21.19
Meet Michael Love: The Detroit Teen Accepted To…
 2 days ago
03.20.19
Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Keds Centennial Celebration
Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Toy Story 4’…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close