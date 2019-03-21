Blueface Talks Viral Fame, Wanting To Box People, “Thotiana” Remix & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Entertainment News
| 03.21.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Blueface baby. The “Thotiana” rapper comes to the 97.9 The Box studios to hang with Hardbody Kiotti and talks wanting to jump into boxing, specifically Celebrity Boxing, how to get viral on Instagram, how he secured the “Thotiana” remix with Cardi B, his thoughts on the R. Kelly case, why he seldom reads the comment section on Instagram and more!

A lot of people have criticized the LA rapper about being about making money and not much else but his five year goals are right in line with that. “My goal is to sit at home, do nothing and get paid,” he told Kiotti. “Once I make all my accomplishments and invest in businesses and what not … I’ll just sit at home and have sex all day. Sit at home, have sex and get paid. That should be everybody’s goal.”

Watch the full interview now and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

RELATED: Blueface And Cardi B Connect For “Thotiana (Remix)” [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Trending Traxx: Blueface – Bleed It [VIDEO]

Blueface Talks Viral Fame, Wanting To Box People, “Thotiana” Remix & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
More To The Story: Pastor John Gray’s Alleged…
 5 hours ago
03.21.19
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Is Going Back To Reality…
 5 hours ago
03.21.19
Blueface Talks Viral Fame, Wanting To Box People,…
 8 hours ago
03.21.19
Report: Cliff Dixon, Former Basketball Star Killed Outside…
 10 hours ago
03.21.19
Did You Know Megan Thee Stallion Has A…
 1 day ago
03.21.19
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Putting Their…
 1 day ago
03.21.19
Blissful Black Queen: All The Reasons We’ll Never…
 1 day ago
03.21.19
The Trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Dropped,…
 1 day ago
03.21.19
Meet Michael Love: The Detroit Teen Accepted To…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Keds Centennial Celebration
Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Toy Story 4’…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Don’t Be A Creep: Twitter Calls Out Kodak…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Glow-Up: 5 Fly and Fab Female Artists Building…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close