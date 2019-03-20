Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes Is So Mad With Cynthia

When NeNe Leakes unfollowed her co-stars on social media, we were sure that didn’t include her bestie Cynthia Bailey, but oddly it did. If you’ve been keeping up with Real Housewives Of Atlanta, NeNe’s strained marriage with Gregg has her completely on edge and keeping everyone at arm’s distance. And the HBIC isn’t letting up.

According to Kandi Burruss, who spilled the tea to TooFab, NeNe is pissed off at Cynthia because she didn’t tell her she invited Kenya Moore to her party and, thus, NeNe felt attacked.

“From what I can tell, she’s upset because we had invited Kenya [Moore] to Cynthia [Bailey]’s party, and Cynthia didn’t give her a heads up,” Kandi said. “She felt like that was an attack against her, which it wasn’t,” she revealed.

And added,

“Overall, it’s just like, Kenya’s our friend,” Kandi said. “I feel like Kenya should’ve been at the party. Not only that, I definitely felt like our fans should see Kenya — happy, pregnant. How can we miss her whole pregnancy and not see her once? And that has nothing to do with NeNe, so I don’t understand why she took it so personally. Cynthia didn’t tell her that Kenya was coming, but at the end of the day, I’m looking at how crazy NeNe’s acting about this, and I’m like, ‘Okay, well, it’s clear why Cynthia didn’t tell you because you flip out and get all offended and mad for no damn reason.’”

Hmph. Doesn’t sound much like a reason to throw away your best friend, but we’ll find out when the party episode airs on March 31.

