CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tevin Campbell is About to Make a Big Television Appearance

1 reads
Leave a comment

Tevin Campbell has been rarely seen since his prime in the 90’s but it looks like we will be seeing a whole lot more of him in the near future.  Campbell took to social media to make a big announcement that he was on the set of Queen Sugar and will be joining the cast!

Evidently, the diehard fans of Tevin Campbell are the reason he’s been added to the cast.  During season 3 fans took to Twitter and braided writer and creator of the hit series Ava Duvernay with tweets requesting that Campbell is added to the cast showing the power of social media does in fact work!

No word on what his role entails or if it’s a reoccurring role but with Ava DuVernay behind this we know it’s gonna be good!  Queen Sugar will make it’s return to OWN with season 4 on June 12th.

 

The Latest:

 

Tevin Campbell is About to Make a Big Television Appearance was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
More To The Story: Pastor John Gray’s Alleged…
 5 hours ago
03.21.19
R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Is Going Back To Reality…
 5 hours ago
03.21.19
Blueface Talks Viral Fame, Wanting To Box People,…
 8 hours ago
03.21.19
Report: Cliff Dixon, Former Basketball Star Killed Outside…
 10 hours ago
03.21.19
Did You Know Megan Thee Stallion Has A…
 1 day ago
03.21.19
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Putting Their…
 1 day ago
03.21.19
Blissful Black Queen: All The Reasons We’ll Never…
 1 day ago
03.21.19
The Trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Dropped,…
 1 day ago
03.21.19
Meet Michael Love: The Detroit Teen Accepted To…
 1 day ago
03.20.19
Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Keds Centennial Celebration
Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Toy Story 4’…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Don’t Be A Creep: Twitter Calls Out Kodak…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
Glow-Up: 5 Fly and Fab Female Artists Building…
 3 days ago
03.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close