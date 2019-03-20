Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin keep postponing their wedding and according to sources, it’s being put on hold indefinitely.

The reason? Justin’s mental health according to sources.

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “They haven’t sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin fees better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”

The popstar has been candid about his mental health and struggles with depression over recent months, even highlighting it as the reason why he abruptly cancelled his Purpose World Tour a few years ago.

“Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay,” another source said. “He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey’s sake. He is still confident that he will get there.”

The wedding is only a formality at this point as the Biebers got legally married in New York City last September.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Putting Their Wedding Plans On Hold was originally published on RadioNowHouston.com

