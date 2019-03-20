The first trailer for the third season of the critically acclaimed Stranger Things dropped on Wednesday morning, and if the trailer is any indication of what the season is going to be like, we’re in for yet another wild ride.

The trailer opens up with Dustin back home from somewhere. Where he went and why aren’t clear (his clothes suggest he went to science camp), but when he arrives, the whole gang scares the living hell out of him with moving toys a la Toy Story. They’re holding up a “welcome home, Dustin” banner as he’s freaking out—and this isn’t even close to the wildest thing that happens in the trailer.

So far through the series, Eleven and the rest of the crew have dealt with the Demogorgon, the demo-dogs, and the Mind Flayer, but the monster that shows up at the end of this trailer might be the most horrifying yet.

It looks like we’ll spend some more time in Eleven’s mirror world, we’ll get introduced to some new characters and, for some odd reason, rats are going to be a part of the storyline.

it's almost feeding time 🙃 pic.twitter.com/20gokeuKJs — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 19, 2019

With the way Season 2 left off, the Mind Flayer is likely going to still be around for Season 3 along with whatever new, terrifying evil that the Duffer Bros. feel fit to throw at the kids of Hawkins.

It’s been nearly two years since Netflix released Season 2, but Season 3 seems like it’s going to be well worth the wait. You can watch it when it comes out on July 4 and find out how “one summer changes everything.”

The Trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Dropped, & the Monster Is Terrifying was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: