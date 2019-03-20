Meet Michael Love: The Detroit Teen Accepted To 41 Colleges

CLOSE
Michael Love on the Morning Heat

Source: Hot 107.5 / HOT 107.5

Michael Love is a senior at Detroit’s Cornerstone Health & Technology school. He has been in the news for the last week after receiving 41 college acceptance letters and over $300,000 in scholarship money. Outside of applying for colleges, Michael spends his time in the National Honor Society as well as on the court as a member of the varsity basketball team.

Michael and his mother appeared on The Morning Heat to talk about his accomplishments and what is next for Michael.

Related: Detroit Teen Gets Accepted To 41 Colleges!

Congrats Michael and keep up the great work! We are excited to see what else you accomplish.

