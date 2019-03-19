CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently Shot And Killed By Her Boyfriend

The movie mogul called Tynesha Evans' family after hearing of her tragic murder over the weekend.

4 reads
Leave a comment
76th Golden Globe awards

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Tyler Perry has reached out to a Georgia family that is reeling from the death of their mother this past weekend.

Atlanta police say that on Saturday, Tynesha Evans’ boyfriend, Ohniel Inniss, killed her in front of a North Fulton County Wells Fargo.

According to WSB-TV, Inniss asked Evans to meet him at the bank so he could get her money to help cover her rent. Instead, he shot and killed her.

While the motive behind their mother’s death is unknown, what is clear is that her family is devastated.

“She can’t kiss me. She can’t tell me to wake up in the morning after I missed my alarm. She can’t.  She’s not here,” said Evans’ daughter Sakemia Turner.

Apparently, after hearing Evans’ tragic story, Perry reached out to the family, offered a range of assistance, including helping her children fly Evans body back to her home state of Wisconsin where her funeral will be held.

Another daughter, Audrey Turner, told WBS that she was not going to answer the phone and was shocked to hear the movie mogul’s voice on the line.

“It was a call I wasn’t even going to answer. I said, ‘Well, let me answer it to see who it is.’ I answered and the person on the other end said, ‘This is Tyler.’ I said, ‘Who?’ He said, ‘This is Tyler.’ I said, ‘Tyler who?’ and he said, ‘Tyler Perry,’” she said.

“At that point, I just broke down crying.”

In addition, Tyler promised to pay Sharadiant Turner’s tuition, who is a freshman at Spelman College in Atlanta.

“I’m going to do what she wanted me to do. She started me on math and now I’m going to get to graduate with a mathematics degree from Spelman College without debt, it means everything,” Sharadiant said.

She added, “This is amazing. We can’t thank him enough.”

Inniss, 58, was arrested by police on the scene and later charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

RELATED NEWS:

Good Deeds! Tyler Perry Donates $430,000 To Two Atlanta Walmarts To Help Pay Off People’s Layaway Bills

Baltimore Police Claim Husband Who Said Panhandler Stabbed And Killed His Wife Staged The Attack With His Daughter

California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of 9-Year-Old Girl Found In Duffle Bag

Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently Shot And Killed By Her Boyfriend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge…
 19 hours ago
03.19.19
National Let’s Laugh Day: The Most Hilariously Ignant…
 21 hours ago
03.20.19
Keds Centennial Celebration
Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A…
 22 hours ago
03.19.19
Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Toy Story 4’…
 22 hours ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Don’t Be A Creep: Twitter Calls Out Kodak…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Glow-Up: 5 Fly and Fab Female Artists Building…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Children’s Museum Celebrating African History And Culture Coming…
 3 days ago
03.17.19
#BlackExcellence: Berklee College Of Music To Award Missy…
 3 days ago
03.17.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 4-Year-Old With 140 IQ Becomes Second Youngest…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
University Of South Florida Elects First Black Woman…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
Father-Son Duo Launch Company To Increase Black Wealth
 4 days ago
03.16.19
Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R.…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
Ryan Destiny Talks 3 Rules Boss Babes Should…
 5 days ago
03.15.19
LIL DONALD: Say It Twice Wit Ludacris, Burning…
 5 days ago
03.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close