Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Kyle Massey is denying allegations he sent sexually explicit photos to a 13-year-old girl.

According to a lawsuit filed by the teenage girl and her mother, the “That’s So Raven” star is accused of sending her photos of his erect penis along with sexually explicit text messages. They’re asking for at least $1.5 million.

Related: Kyle Massey of “That’s So Raven” Accused of Sending Nude Photos to 13-Year-Old In New Lawsuit

In a statement posted to his Instagram stories, Massey wrote “No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct.” He went on to call the lawsuit a money grab, claiming the accuser’s legal team demanded money before going public with the allegations.

Massey is also asking the public to reserve judgement “until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless.”

Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations https://t.co/NZi2PJgcWp pic.twitter.com/AdS7cx13GY — 92Q Jams (@92QJamsBmore) March 19, 2019

Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: