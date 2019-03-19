CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

1 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Premiere Party For LookHu's 'Slasher Party' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Kyle Massey is denying allegations he sent sexually explicit photos to a 13-year-old girl.

According to a lawsuit filed by the teenage girl and her mother, the “That’s So Raven” star is accused of sending her photos of his erect penis along with sexually explicit text messages. They’re asking for at least $1.5 million.

Related: Kyle Massey of “That’s So Raven” Accused of Sending Nude Photos to 13-Year-Old In New Lawsuit

In a statement posted to his Instagram stories, Massey wrote “No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct.” He went on to call the lawsuit a money grab, claiming the accuser’s legal team demanded money before going public with the allegations.

Massey is also asking the public to reserve judgement “until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless.”

Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge…
 19 hours ago
03.19.19
National Let’s Laugh Day: The Most Hilariously Ignant…
 21 hours ago
03.20.19
Keds Centennial Celebration
Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A…
 22 hours ago
03.19.19
Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Toy Story 4’…
 22 hours ago
03.19.19
Put Some Respek on Her Name: Was Maya…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Don’t Be A Creep: Twitter Calls Out Kodak…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Glow-Up: 5 Fly and Fab Female Artists Building…
 2 days ago
03.19.19
Children’s Museum Celebrating African History And Culture Coming…
 3 days ago
03.17.19
#BlackExcellence: Berklee College Of Music To Award Missy…
 3 days ago
03.17.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 4-Year-Old With 140 IQ Becomes Second Youngest…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
University Of South Florida Elects First Black Woman…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
Father-Son Duo Launch Company To Increase Black Wealth
 4 days ago
03.16.19
Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R.…
 4 days ago
03.16.19
Ryan Destiny Talks 3 Rules Boss Babes Should…
 5 days ago
03.15.19
LIL DONALD: Say It Twice Wit Ludacris, Burning…
 5 days ago
03.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close