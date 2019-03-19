CLOSE
Her laughter is contagious!

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Everyone needs a good laugh. We’ve all heard the saying that laughter is the best medicine, and according to scientist, there are stats that confirm that to be true. According to HelpGuide.com, “laughter decreases stress hormones and increases immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies, thus improving your resistance to disease. Laughter triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals. Endorphins promote an overall sense of well-being and can even temporarily relieve pain.”

Today, March 19th, is National Let’s Laugh Day, and it’s usually observed by using humor to make someone’s day or taking some time to laugh and using #LetsLaughDay to post on social media.

“I love seeing movies in a theater full of black people. Everybody laughing loud af, talking to the screen #LetsLaughDay”- @_silkskin

Studies also show that people don’t get enough laughter in their daily life. A Vanderbilt University study estimated that just 10-15 minutes of laughter a day can burn up to 40 calories. According Gurinder S. Bains, a Ph.D. candidate at Loma Linda University:

 “Older adults need to have a better quality of life. Incorporating time to laugh, through social interaction with friends, enjoying exercise in a group setting, or even watching 20 minutes of humor on TV daily, can enhance your learning ability and delayed recall.”

In honor of one the funniest days of the year, hit the flip to check out the funniest tweets of 2019…so far.

National Let’s Laugh Day: The Most Hilariously Ignant Tweets Of 2019…So Far was originally published on globalgrind.com

