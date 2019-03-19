CLOSE
#SATQuestionsForRichKids Slams Wealthy Students & Their *Allegedly* Conniving, Scheming Parents

Twitter continues to have no mercy.

Lori Loughlin, Isabella Rose Giannulli, and Olivia Jade Giannulli

Source: Splash News / Splash News

It seems the Internet isn’t done with Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, their husbands and every other affluent parent who tried to bribe their kid’s way into college.

This week, #SATQuestionsForRichKids started trending on Twitter, and the privileged and dishonest were the target.

 

As a refresher…

Last week, 33 affluent parents were charged by the Justice Department for participating in a conspiracy to get their kids into elite schools. Their schemes included falsifying SAT results for their kids and paying coaches “enormous sums” to accept students with limited to no athletic credentials.

Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on Full House, is one of the parents busted in the case. She and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to boost their two daughters’ chances at attending the University of Southern California. According to documents, she even arranged one of her daughters to pose in a rowing machine in order to support the false claim that she was on the L.A. Marine Club team.

Felicity Huffman of Desperate Housewives fame and fellow actor husband William H. Macy also allegedly poured some major coins into the hands of someone who could help their kid. They allegedly paid $15,000 — disguised as a tax-deductible charitable contribution — to a foundation operated by a man named William Singer.

Singer in turn allegedly arranged for a specific proctor to ensure Huffman’s daughter did well on her SATs, according to CBS News. A confidential witness told investigators that he “controlled” an SAT testing site, and he could have a proctor “secretly correct her answers” after she took the test. The witness also said he could arrange for their daughter to have extra time on the test. Prosecutors said that this was typically carried out by claiming the student had a learning disability.

Both Loughlin and Huffman were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Twitter didn’t waste any time coming after both actresses last week, especially considering Loughlin’s wholesome image on shows like Full House. 

Now, this week, it seems like all parents involved in the scheme are still on the chopping block, and their kids (whether they knew about the schemes or not) are also up for ridicule.

#SATQuestionsForRichKids has definitely brought out the burner in people…

Hit the next pages for more hilarious questions that will either challenge or motivate the privileged rich kids of America.

#SATQuestionsForRichKids Slams Wealthy Students & Their *Allegedly* Conniving, Scheming Parents was originally published on globalgrind.com

