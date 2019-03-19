Cardi B is about to head to the big screen.

According to Deadline, the Bronx rapper is set to make her feature film debut in a film called Hustlers featuring Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. The film is a stripper revenge flick from Lorene Scafaria and is based on a New York Magazine article from 2016.

The premise? “A crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.”

The film begins shooting in New York City later this week.

RELATED: Cardi B Gives Advice To Fans Battling Depression

RELATED: Los Tigres Del Notre Break Cardi B’s RodeoHouston Attendance Record

RELATED: 31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Cardi B

Cardi B To Star In A Stripper Revenge Film With Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer And More was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: