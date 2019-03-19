Ally Brooke Opens Up About Solo Plans, Spring Break & More [EXCLUSIVE]

| 03.18.19
Ally Brooke made sure her presence was felt at our Spring Fest concert and Amir Diamond sat down with her for an exclusive interview!

From childhood spring breaks to keeping her brand new album a little on the “low key” side, Ally spoke to her growth as an artist since leaving Fifth Harmony and more!

Watch the full interview up top and subscribe to 92.1 Radio Now on YouTube to catch all of our exclusive interviews!

Ally Brooke Opens Up About Solo Plans, Spring Break & More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on RadioNowHouston.com

