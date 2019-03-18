Freeway Rick Ross Talks New Book + Beef with Rapper Rick Ross with Quicksilva

| 03.18.19
Freeway Rick Ross has long found a new life as an author and music industry executive. He’s seeing some success and has packaged the moves he made into his latest book “21 Keys of Success.”

Still, he considers his past a gift and a curse. He stopped by The Quicksilva Show to share why, his new artist and the real reason behind his beef with the rapper Rick Ross.

Press play above.

Freeway Rick Ross Talks New Book + Beef with Rapper Rick Ross with Quicksilva was originally published on 92q.com

