Megan Thee Stallion On Critics: “I Know I’m Striking A Nerve”

Megan Thee Stallion - Fader Fort

Source: Breanna Loose / Radio One Houston

If you were to ask anyone who went to SXSW this year, women absolutely dominated it from Rico Nasty to Dreezy and H-Town’s own Megan Thee Stallion. In a brand new profile for Rolling Stone, Thee Stallion speaks on a few topics we’ve mentioned before such as her origin, participating in the PV Cypher, her mother Holly Wood telling her she wasn’t about to come out rapping early and more.

However, there is one thing Meg has gotten on social media plenty since “Big Ole Freak” has captivated the nation and then some: critics.

“You let the boys come up in here and talk about how they gon’ run a train on all our friends and they want some head and they want to shoot everything up, and they want to do drugs,” she said. “Well, we should be able to go equally as hard. I don’t want to hear none of that ‘That’s offensive!’ or ‘All she talk about is p***y.’”

Hearing hate from male commenters doesn’t bother her because she knows you’re paying attention, and can’t help it. “I know I’m striking a nerve that’s pissing that one specific man off,” she says.

Megan’s Fever album is due out next month and she’s already preparing to drop a new single — “Sex Talk” which is going to go right in hand with the #BigOleFreakChallenge.

