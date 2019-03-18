Glow-Up: 5 Fly and Fab Female Artists Building Their Own Brands

Rap beefs aside, the following five female artists are not only running the game lyrically, but they are also building their brands beautifully. They have proven over time why their glow up is real. From sitting front row at shows in New York and Milan to negotiating business deals that bring in the bank, we are in awe with their hustle and ability to stay afloat in this entertainment landscape.

Remy Ma

Just a few years out of jail, New York lyricist Remy Ma has been giving the rap game all sorts of life. With a new look in tow and a new baby, we give kudos for the “Ante Up” rappers’ recent glow up. From owning her own shop, Conceited, in Raleigh, North Carolina, to securing a major music deal, the new mommy and wife proves how to make a monster comeback after a major setback. Can’t dim her light.

Cardi B.

You can’t have a list which includes female rappers and beauty topics without adding the Bronx bombshell, Cardi B to the matrix. A few years ago, she was on Love & Hip-Hop New York trying to secure a deal, 3 years later she is the deal. Collaborating with top acts such as Bruno Mars, Cardi B, the wife of Offset from the iconic group, The Migos has proved that her glow-up is real. With a work ethic that soars past a hundred, we doubt that Cardi B’s fame and fire will go out any time in the near future.

Nicki Minaj

The queen is here. From Queens, New York battle rap sessions to Young Money tracks with Lil Wayne and Drake, no other female artist has had a stronger run than the Queen herself. With so many albums under her belt, it wouldn’t be fair not to call Ms. Minaj the definition of a glow- up. Known to the game for over a decade, she remains a global icon for her lyrics, her style, and her attitude.

Lil Kim

Salute the original Queen Bee. An influencer and icon in her own right, it is fair to say that Brooklyn’s own Lil Kim has been glowing up since her entrance into the game. Once aligned with Diddy and Biggie, Lil Kim truly was the first within the Hip-Hop arena to secure deals with MAC Cosmetics and mingle with fashion houses such as Versace and Dior. In a league of her own, even with all of her transformations over the years she still reigns supreme.

Eve

From a marriage to multi-millionaire entrepreneur to her own spot on The Talk (CBS), the former dancer from Philadelphia has taken her skillsets to another level. Once an edgy rapper who ran with the DMX and Ruff Ryders, Eve has evolved into a variety of conservative roles – actress, host and producer. A natural beauty with an impeccable style she has proven that stepping out of your comfort zone comes with real benefits.

Glow-Up: 5 Fly and Fab Female Artists Building Their Own Brands was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

